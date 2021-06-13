Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,006,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after buying an additional 156,390 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after buying an additional 468,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,783,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

