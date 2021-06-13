First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 463.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

