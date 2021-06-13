Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 656 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,021,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 242,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

WTRG opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

