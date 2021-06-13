Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 896 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in The Western Union by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in The Western Union by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,480 shares of company stock worth $2,979,748. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

