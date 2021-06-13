Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,566 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.98. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

