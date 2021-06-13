Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 789.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,928,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $104.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $104.33.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.