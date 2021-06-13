Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 599 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $291.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $197.26 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.