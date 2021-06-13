Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOZ. Laurentian increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$3.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$800.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

