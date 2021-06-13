Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

MIST stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

