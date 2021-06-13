Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

