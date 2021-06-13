Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,902,000 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the May 13th total of 5,878,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

URPTF opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50. Uranium Participation has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

