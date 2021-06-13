Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.