Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 26.2% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.