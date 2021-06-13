Arizona State Retirement System Has $477.21 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,024,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50,498 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $477,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,974,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

