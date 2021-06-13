Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEO. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,403.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,367.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $38,096.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,877.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $167,075. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

