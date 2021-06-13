Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $47.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.