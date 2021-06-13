Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78,510.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 541,720 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,972,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,629 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE BBN opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.