Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

MODV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $161.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.80.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.