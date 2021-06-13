Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 299 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $54.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29.

