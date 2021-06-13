Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stake Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,984 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,605.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GHL stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $292.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. Analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

