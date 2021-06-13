Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $402,000 Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,472,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.