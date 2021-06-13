CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 23,759 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,759 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $22,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.10 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

