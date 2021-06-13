JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 194,479 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.27% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $415,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:FRT opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $123.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.