JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 13,211,010 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,211,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,666,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.64% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $36.71 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98.

