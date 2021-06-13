V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.51% of V.F. worth $473,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.90. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

