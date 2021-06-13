Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 76.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $127,583.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,286.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

