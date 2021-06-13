Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of VIZIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZIO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth $728,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth $35,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $6,690,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 103,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,033,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last three months.

VIZIO stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

