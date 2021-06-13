Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 222.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LG Display by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

