Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,570 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 128.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $138.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

