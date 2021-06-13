Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 62,460 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

