Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,241 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $162.76 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.36 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

