New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $20,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in TransUnion by 138.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,985,000 after buying an additional 444,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $106.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.