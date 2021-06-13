AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,881 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,269 shares of company stock worth $14,221,290. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

