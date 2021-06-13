CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 224.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 64,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 65.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $184.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

