Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $23,900.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $23,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TCDA opened at $4.91 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $246.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tricida by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

