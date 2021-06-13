Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $15.07 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.74. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.