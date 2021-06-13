Dawn Svoronos Sells 365 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Dawn Svoronos sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $15,286.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.