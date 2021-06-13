Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $284.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $200.60 and a one year high of $284.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $88,136.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

