Ryo Currency Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1,140.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,980.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,369.82 or 0.06586472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00448277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.98 or 0.01589726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00153753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.13 or 0.00678516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00452195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007424 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,369,175 coins and its circulating supply is 30,251,863 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

