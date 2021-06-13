Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3917 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend by 49.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

NYSE TSM opened at $118.25 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

