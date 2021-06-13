Global Medical REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $946.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

