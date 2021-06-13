Global Medical REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $946.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.74.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.