CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $9.03 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

