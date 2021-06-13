CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $9.03 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund
