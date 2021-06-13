Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on June 30th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.