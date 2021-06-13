Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 86 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $84,278,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,975 shares of company stock worth $1,374,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $199.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

