Stenprop Limited (STP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) announced a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STP stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Stenprop has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The stock has a market cap of £454.59 million and a P/E ratio of 17.28.

In other Stenprop news, insider Patricia Watson sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £5,904,000 ($7,713,613.80).

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

