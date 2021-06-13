Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,644,000 after acquiring an additional 801,595 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,040,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after buying an additional 446,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.28.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

