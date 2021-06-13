Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,197,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,477,000 after acquiring an additional 106,906 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 101,392 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2,571.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 85,126 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,257,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after acquiring an additional 58,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

DBEF stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20.

