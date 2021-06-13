Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,985 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

