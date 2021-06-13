The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $217.22

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.22 ($2.84) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 258.50 ($3.38), with a volume of 95,544 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of £93.41 million and a P/E ratio of 19.15.

In related news, insider Jonathon Peter Pither bought 5,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,326.37).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

