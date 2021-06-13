Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Innospec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Innospec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $118,410.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.